Avon Products, Inc. (AVP) Receives Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) in a report issued on Friday. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AVP. Jefferies Group LLC set a $8.00 price target on shares of Avon Products and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avon Products from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, B. Riley restated a neutral rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Avon Products in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.79.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) traded up 0.352% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.275. 521,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.87 billion. Avon Products has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.47.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Avon Products had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business earned $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Avon Products will post $0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Avon Products news, insider Fernando Acosta sold 77,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $333,305.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 197,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,541.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James S. Scully bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $655,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 292,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,093.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Avon Products during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Avon Products during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Avon Products during the third quarter valued at $111,000. ARP Americas LLC bought a new stake in Avon Products during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avon Products during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avon Products

Avon Products, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of beauty and related products. The Company’s product categories are Beauty, and Fashion and Home. Beauty consists of skincare (which includes personal care), fragrance and color (cosmetics). Fashion and Home consists of fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children’s products and nutritional products.

