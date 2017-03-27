Avangrid Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (AGR)

Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.432 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) traded down 0.44% during trading on Monday, reaching $42.97. 276,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.22. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $46.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.70.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Avangrid had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Avangrid will post $2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AGR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

In related news, insider James P. Torgerson sold 6,687 shares of Avangrid stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $281,857.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,552,579.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 625 shares of company stock worth $25,013 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc is a diversified energy and utility company with more than $30 billion in assets and operations in 25 states. The company operates regulated utilities and electricity generation through two primary lines of business. Avangrid Networks includes eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving approximately 3.1 million customers in New York and New England.

