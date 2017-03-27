Auxilio, Inc. (AUXO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Auxilio, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUXO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Auxilio, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUXO) opened at 4.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average of $3.00. Auxilio, Inc. has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Auxilio in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.75 price target on the stock.

About Auxilio

Auxilio, Inc is engaged in the business of providing outsourced print management services and cyber security professional services to the healthcare industry, and also to financial institutions, gaming and other industries. The Company also provides information technology (IT) security consulting services.

