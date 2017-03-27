Automatic Data Processing Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 (ADP)

Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share on Saturday, April 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) traded down 0.45% during trading on Monday, hitting $102.91. 1,504,466 shares of the company traded hands. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $84.36 and a 52-week high of $105.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.99 and a 200-day moving average of $96.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion and a PE ratio of 27.65.

Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm earned $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post $3.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Perrotti sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $301,197.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,262.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jan Siegmund sold 4,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $436,753.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,356,623.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,522 shares of company stock valued at $19,213,847 over the last ninety days.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Automatic Data Processing Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 (ADP)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/automatic-data-processing-adp-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-57-on-april-1st-updated.html.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays PLC started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Vetr raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.96.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.