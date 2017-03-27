Auryn Resources Inc (TSE:AUG) insider James Russell Nelles Starr purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,000.00.

Shares of Auryn Resources Inc (TSE:AUG) traded down 0.63% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.14. The stock had a trading volume of 66,194 shares. The stock’s market cap is $209.29 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.00. Auryn Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $3.85.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Auryn Resources Inc (AUG) Insider Acquires C$16,000.00 in Stock” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/auryn-resources-inc-aug-insider-acquires-c16000-00-in-stock.html.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Auryn Resources in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Auryn Resources Company Profile

Auryn Resources Inc, formerly Georgetown Capital Corp., is a junior exploration company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties. The Company holds interest in the Committee Bay Project in Nunavut, Canada. The Committee Bay Project consists of approximately 210,000 hectares situated along the Committee Bay Greenstone Belt (the CBGB) over 180 kilometers North East of the Meadowbank mine and extends approximately 300 kilometers northeast.

Receive News & Ratings for Auryn Resources Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auryn Resources Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.