HC Wainwright Raises Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) Price Target to $12.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) had its target price raised by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 55.04% from the company’s current price.
AUPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Leerink Swann raised their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. FBR & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.
Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) traded down 3.49% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.74. The company had a trading volume of 9,465,234 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $413.53 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $10.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 560.4% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 187,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 159,200 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Canada-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company operating in the field of nephrology and autoimmunity. The Company’s primary business is the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases, in particular lupus nephritis (LN). It is focused on the development of its lead compound voclosporin, a therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate, which is a second-generation calcineurin inhibitors (CNI) to treat patients afflicted with LN.
