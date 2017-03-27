AU Optronics Corp (AUO) Raised to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of AU Optronics Corp (NYSE:AUO) from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of AU Optronics Corp from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AU Optronics Corp from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AU Optronics Corp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AU Optronics Corp in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AU Optronics Corp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.38.
Shares of AU Optronics Corp (NYSE:AUO) traded up 2.09% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.91. 1,973,218 shares of the company were exchanged. AU Optronics Corp has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average of $3.80.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AU Optronics Corp by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,675,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,631,000 after buying an additional 715,916 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AU Optronics Corp by 972.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 604,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 548,559 shares during the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AU Optronics Corp by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 542,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 342,672 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AU Optronics Corp during the third quarter worth about $1,161,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AU Optronics Corp during the second quarter worth about $1,082,000. 6.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About AU Optronics Corp
AU Optronics Corp. is a thin-film-transistor liquid-crystal display (TFT-LCD) panel provider. The Company operates in two business segments: display business and solar business. Through Display business segment, the Company designs, develops, manufactures, assembles and markets flat panel displays and most of its products are TFT-LCD panels.
