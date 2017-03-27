TheStreet upgraded shares of AU Optronics Corp (NYSE:AUO) from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of AU Optronics Corp from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AU Optronics Corp from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AU Optronics Corp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AU Optronics Corp in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AU Optronics Corp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.38.

Shares of AU Optronics Corp (NYSE:AUO) traded up 2.09% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.91. 1,973,218 shares of the company were exchanged. AU Optronics Corp has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average of $3.80.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “AU Optronics Corp (AUO) Raised to C+ at TheStreet” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/au-optronics-corp-auo-lifted-to-c-at-thestreet-updated-updated.html.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AU Optronics Corp by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,675,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,631,000 after buying an additional 715,916 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AU Optronics Corp by 972.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 604,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 548,559 shares during the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AU Optronics Corp by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 542,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 342,672 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AU Optronics Corp during the third quarter worth about $1,161,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AU Optronics Corp during the second quarter worth about $1,082,000. 6.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AU Optronics Corp

AU Optronics Corp. is a thin-film-transistor liquid-crystal display (TFT-LCD) panel provider. The Company operates in two business segments: display business and solar business. Through Display business segment, the Company designs, develops, manufactures, assembles and markets flat panel displays and most of its products are TFT-LCD panels.

Receive News & Ratings for AU Optronics Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AU Optronics Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.