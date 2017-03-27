AT&T Inc. (T) Stake Lowered by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.9% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,896,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 340,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,487,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 155,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after buying an additional 50,742 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 63,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 17,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) opened at 41.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.35. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.10 and a 52-week high of $43.89. The stock has a market cap of $255.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post $2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/att-inc-t-stake-lowered-by-wilkins-investment-counsel-inc.html.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.59 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Saturday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.64.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company offers communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. It operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Business Solutions segment includes various categories, including wireless service, fixed strategic services, legacy voice and data services, other services and wireless equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.