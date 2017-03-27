AT&T Inc. (T) Position Boosted by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,330 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 2.5% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $12,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 11,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,055,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Hefty Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of AT&T by 14,458.8% in the third quarter. Hefty Wealth Partners now owns 37,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 36,870 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 12.0% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 23,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.7% in the third quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 35,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 53.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) opened at 41.68 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.10 and a 12-month high of $43.89. The stock has a market cap of $255.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.35.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company earned $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.14 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 7.92%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post $2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vetr downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.32 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. FBR & Co boosted their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.64.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company offers communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. It operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Business Solutions segment includes various categories, including wireless service, fixed strategic services, legacy voice and data services, other services and wireless equipment.

