Atkore International Group Inc (ATKR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NASDAQ:ATKR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.29.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG boosted their price target on shares of Atkore International Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Atkore International Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atkore International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.
In other news, major shareholder Allied Holdings L.P. Cd&R sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $22,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,213,000. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $8,753,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 60,733 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $18,388,000.
Atkore International Group (NASDAQ:ATKR) traded up 0.04% on Monday, reaching $25.55. 92,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average of $22.36. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.13. Atkore International Group has a 12-month low of $14.17 and a 12-month high of $27.30.
Atkore International Group (NASDAQ:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $337.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Atkore International Group will post $1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Atkore International Group Company Profile
Atkore International Group Inc is a manufacturer of electrical raceway products. The Company’s products are primarily offered for non-residential construction and renovation markets, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) for the construction and industrial markets. The Company operates in two segments: Electrical Raceway and MP&S.
