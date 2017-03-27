At Home Group Inc (HOME) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

At Home Group Inc (NASDAQ:HOME) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter.

At Home Group Inc (NASDAQ:HOME) opened at 15.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.87. At Home Group Inc has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $17.02. The company has a market capitalization of $942.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.84.

Several analysts have commented on HOME shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of At Home Group in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of At Home Group in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. At Home Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About At Home Group

