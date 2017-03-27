AstraZeneca plc (AZN) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays PLC

AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays PLC in a report released on Monday. They presently have a GBX 6,000 ($74.10) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays PLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.92% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AZN. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,100 ($62.99) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank AG cut their target price on AstraZeneca plc from GBX 6,000 ($74.10) to GBX 5,500 ($67.93) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. HSBC Holdings plc cut their target price on AstraZeneca plc from GBX 4,700 ($58.05) to GBX 4,500 ($55.58) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on AstraZeneca plc from GBX 5,450 ($67.31) to GBX 5,670 ($70.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,079.90 ($62.74).
Shares of AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) opened at 4891.50 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 61.89 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,678.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,606.73. AstraZeneca plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3,680.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 5,505.00.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of GBX 150.20 ($1.86) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca plc’s previous dividend of $68.70. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%.
AstraZeneca plc Company Profile
AstraZeneca PLC (AstraZeneca) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovery and development of products, which are then manufactured, marketed and sold. The Company focuses on three main therapy areas: Oncology, Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease (CVMD) and Respiratory, while selectively pursuing therapies in Autoimmunity, Infection and Neuroscience.
