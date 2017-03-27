Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Astec Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

In other Astec Industries news, Vice Chairman W Norman Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.77, for a total transaction of $313,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,541,000. Numeric Investors LLC purchased a new position in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $1,019,000. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in Astec Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 163,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Astec Industries by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 75,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after buying an additional 30,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Astec Industries by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/astec-industries-inc-aste-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-buy-from-brokerages.html.

Shares of Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) traded down 0.83% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.57. 39,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.53 and a 200-day moving average of $63.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.37. Astec Industries has a 52-week low of $44.21 and a 52-week high of $73.37.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company earned $326.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.82 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Astec Industries will post $2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 19.80%.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities. The Company’s products are used in each phase of road building, from quarrying and crushing the aggregate to application of the road surface.

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.