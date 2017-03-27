Ascent Resources Plc (AST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ascent Resources Plc (LON:AST) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 4.30 ($0.05) target price on the stock.

Shares of Ascent Resources Plc (LON:AST) traded up 1.136% on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2.225. 27,651,542 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.60. Ascent Resources Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 0.52 and a 52-week high of GBX 8.54. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 14.29 million.

In other Ascent Resources Plc news, insider Colin Hutchinson acquired 270,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £5,405.40 ($6,793.26).

About Ascent Resources Plc

Ascent Resources plc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) company. The Company’s portfolio consists of European onshore projects. The Company operates through two segments: Slovenia and UK. The Slovenia segment is engaged in exploration and development work. The UK segment includes head office.

