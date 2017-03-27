Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Ascena Retail Group had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company earned $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Ascena Retail Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Ascena Retail Group updated its Q3 guidance to $0.07-0.12 EPS and its FY17 guidance to $0.37-0.42 EPS.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) traded up 1.711% on Monday, reaching $3.865. 5,106,893 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average of $5.66. Ascena Retail Group has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $11.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.87 million, a P/E ratio of 107.361 and a beta of 1.93.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ascena Retail Group Inc (ASNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/ascena-retail-group-inc-asna-posts-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-03-eps-updated-updated.html.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ascena Retail Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Ascena Retail Group and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Ascena Retail Group in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, FBR & Co set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Ascena Retail Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ascena Retail Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascena Retail Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ascena Retail Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascena Retail Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Geduld E E purchased a new position in shares of Ascena Retail Group during the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About Ascena Retail Group

Ascena Retail Group, Inc is a specialty retailer of apparel for women and tween girls. The Company operates through six segments: ANN, Justice, Lane Bryant, maurices, dressbarn and Catherines. The ANN segment offers feminine classics and fashion choices, sold primarily under the Ann Taylor and LOFT brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascena Retail Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascena Retail Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.