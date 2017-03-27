Ascena Retail Group Inc (ASNA) Releases FY17 Earnings Guidance

Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.37-0.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. Ascena Retail Group also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.07-0.12 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Ascena Retail Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ascena Retail Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup Inc downgraded Ascena Retail Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a hold rating on shares of Ascena Retail Group in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 target price on Ascena Retail Group and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) traded up 1.32% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,570,379 shares. Ascena Retail Group Inc has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $11.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.94 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average of $5.62.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business earned $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ascena Retail Group had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ascena Retail Group Inc will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascena Retail Group Company Profile

Ascena Retail Group, Inc is a specialty retailer of apparel for women and tween girls. The Company operates through six segments: ANN, Justice, Lane Bryant, maurices, dressbarn and Catherines. The ANN segment offers feminine classics and fashion choices, sold primarily under the Ann Taylor and LOFT brands.

