Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG) Stake Lowered by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 17.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piermont Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) opened at 60.65 on Monday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.71.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post $6.41 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG) Stake Lowered by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/asbury-automotive-group-inc-abg-stake-lowered-by-teachers-retirement-system-of-the-state-of-kentucky.html.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

In related news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 13,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $846,690.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,906.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP George Karolis sold 2,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $191,364.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,032.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,777 shares of company stock worth $1,703,055. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc is an automotive retailer in the United States. The Company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new vehicles; used vehicles; parts and service, including vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services, and finance and insurance, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection (GAP) insurance, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.