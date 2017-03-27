Artesian Resources Co. (ARTNA) Given $37.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $37.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Artesian Resources an industry rank of 102 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Hilliard Lyons raised shares of Artesian Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

In related news, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $94,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,078.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $223,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $376,845. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 26.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 27.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,558,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) traded down 0.263% during trading on Monday, reaching $32.295. The company had a trading volume of 3,639 shares. Artesian Resources has a 12-month low of $25.72 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $294.92 million, a P/E ratio of 22.904 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average of $30.50.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers water, wastewater and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. It distributes and sells water, including water for public and private fire protection, to residential, commercial, industrial, municipal and utility customers in Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania.

