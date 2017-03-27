Arrow Global Group PLC’s (ARW) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) in a research report report published on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 340 ($4.27) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.15) price target on shares of Arrow Global Group PLC in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price target on shares of Arrow Global Group PLC from GBX 359 ($4.51) to GBX 384 ($4.83) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.09) price target on shares of Arrow Global Group PLC in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased their price target on shares of Arrow Global Group PLC from GBX 375 ($4.71) to GBX 365 ($4.59) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.21) price target on shares of Arrow Global Group PLC in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arrow Global Group PLC currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 389 ($4.89).

Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) traded up 0.45% on Thursday, hitting GBX 338.00. 203,034 shares of the company were exchanged. Arrow Global Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 168.66 and a 52 week high of GBX 344.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 318.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 301.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 589.38 million.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Arrow Global Group PLC’s previous dividend of $2.70.

In related news, insider Robert Memmott sold 135,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 324 ($4.07), for a total transaction of £437,678.64 ($550,054.84). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 150 shares of company stock valued at $47,700.

Arrow Global Group PLC Company Profile

Arrow Global Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based purchaser and manager of debt that uses data and analytics to acquire and manage debt portfolios from financial institutions and other credit providers. The Company is a provider of receivable management solutions. The Company is engaged in the purchase and collection of non-performing loans (NPLs).

