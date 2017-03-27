Aritzia Inc (ATZ) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Aritzia Inc (TSE:ATZ) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.21% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Aritzia in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Aritzia in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aritzia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.33.
Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) traded up 0.20% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,552 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average of $17.00. The firm’s market cap is $1.62 billion. Aritzia has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $19.40.
In other Aritzia news, insider David John Maciver sold 100,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.45, for a total transaction of C$1,759,832.50.
Aritzia Company Profile
Aritzia Inc is a Canada-based design house and fashion retailer of exclusive brands. The Company conceives, creates, develops and sells a mix of women’s fashion products directly to its customers. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner.
