Aritzia Inc (TSE:ATZ) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Aritzia in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Aritzia in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aritzia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.33.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) traded up 0.20% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,552 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average of $17.00. The firm’s market cap is $1.62 billion. Aritzia has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $19.40.

WARNING: “Aritzia Inc (ATZ) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/aritzia-inc-atz-given-new-c22-00-price-target-at-royal-bank-of-canada.html.

In other Aritzia news, insider David John Maciver sold 100,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.45, for a total transaction of C$1,759,832.50.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc is a Canada-based design house and fashion retailer of exclusive brands. The Company conceives, creates, develops and sells a mix of women’s fashion products directly to its customers. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner.

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.