Ariana Resources plc (AAU) Receives not rated Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their not rated rating on shares of Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AAU. Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a speculative buy rating on shares of Ariana Resources plc in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2.71 ($0.03) price objective on shares of Ariana Resources plc in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Shares of Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) traded down 5.13% during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,505,702 shares. The company’s market cap is GBX 14.98 million. Ariana Resources plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1.10 and a 52-week high of GBX 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.76.

About Ariana Resources plc

Ariana Resources plc is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of gold and technology-metals primarily in Turkey and Australia. The Company is focused on the Red Rabbit Gold Project located in the western Turkey, comprising the Kiziltepe and Tavsan sectors. Its projects include Kizilcukur project, Ivrindi project, Demirci project and Salinbas project.

