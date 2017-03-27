Ari B. Sussman Buys 10,000 Shares of Continental Gold Inc (CNL) Stock

Continental Gold Inc (TSE:CNL) Director Ari B. Sussman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.10 per share, with a total value of C$41,000.00.

Shares of Continental Gold Inc (TSE:CNL) traded down 0.118% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.225. 158,000 shares of the company were exchanged. Continental Gold Inc has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The company’s market capitalization is $599.46 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average is $4.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Continental Gold from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Dundee Securities assumed coverage on shares of Continental Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Continental Gold to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Continental Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a C$6.50 price target on shares of Continental Gold in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Continental Gold Company Profile

Continental Gold Limited is an exploration-stage company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of principally gold resource properties in Colombia. The Company holds the rights to explore and develop six properties in Colombia totaling approximately 122,317 hectares.

