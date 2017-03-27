Ares Management LP (ARES) Raises Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Ares Management LP (NYSE:ARES) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) traded down 0.27% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,652 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average is $18.38. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $23.25.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $358.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.45 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Management will post $1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks, Inc. boosted their target price on Ares Management from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America Corp raised Ares Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.86.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management, L.P. is an alternative asset manager. The Company offers its investors a range of investment strategies. It operates through three segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment manages credit strategies across the non-investment grade credit universe in the United States and Europe.

