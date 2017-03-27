ARC Resources Ltd (ARX) Receives C$27.36 Average Target Price from Analysts

ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.36.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. GMP Securities decreased their price target on ARC Resources from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.00 price target on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TD Securities raised ARC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

In related news, insider Bevin Mark Wirzba acquired 3,130 shares of ARC Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.02 per share, with a total value of C$59,532.60. Also, Director Herbert Pinder acquired 74,000 shares of ARC Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$21.13 per share, with a total value of C$1,563,620.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 95,630 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,953.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) opened at 18.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $24.94.

The business also recently disclosed a mar 17 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd is a crude oil and natural gas company. It is engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada with an emphasis on the development of properties with hydrocarbons in place, commonly referred to as resource plays. Its properties, North Pembina Cardium Unit No.

