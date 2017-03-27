Aqua Metals Inc (AQMS) Insider Stephen Cotton Sells 4,415 Shares

Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) insider Stephen Cotton sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $78,763.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,075.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) traded down 3.31% on Monday, hitting $17.55. 226,610 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average is $12.42. The stock’s market cap is $339.36 million. Aqua Metals Inc has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $22.75.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aqua Metals Inc will post ($0.35) EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AQMS shares. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aqua Metals in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Aqua Metals in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Securities started coverage on shares of Aqua Metals in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Aqua Metals in a report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Aqua Metals by 2,361.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 11,808 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Aqua Metals during the third quarter worth about $144,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aqua Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Aqua Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in Aqua Metals during the third quarter worth about $1,190,000. 20.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc is engaged in the business of recycling lead through a process that the Company developed and named AquaRefining. AquaRefining process will provide for the recycling of lead acid batteries (LABs) and the production of lead. AquaRefining is a water-based ambient temperature process. The modular nature of AquaRefining makes it possible to start LAB recycling at a smaller scale than is possible with smelters.

