AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 493 Shares of Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of Meta Financial Group worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CASH. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,511,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 27,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 8,138 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Allianz Asset Management AG acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,097,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 945.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 25,233 shares during the period. 69.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) opened at 86.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $806.01 million, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.03 and a 200-day moving average of $84.59. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $106.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 14.61%.

CASH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. FBR & Co set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

In other news, President Bradley C. Hanson sold 12,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,279,697.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 141,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,253,910.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman J Tyler Haahr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,664 shares of company stock valued at $2,702,797. Company insiders own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc is a unitary savings and loan holding company. The Company operates through its banking subsidiary, MetaBank (the Bank). Its segments include Payments, Banking, and Corporate Services/Other. MetaBank is both a community-oriented financial institution offering a range of financial services to meet the needs of the communities it serves and a payments company providing services on a nationwide basis.

