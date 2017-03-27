AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 27,649 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc (EXTR)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 689,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,649 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.64% of Extreme Networks worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 68,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 595.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 278,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 238,769 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 570,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 307,199 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) opened at 6.44 on Monday. Extreme Networks, Inc has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $7.11. The stock’s market cap is $696.61 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average is $5.06.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a positive return on equity of 22.92%. The company earned $148.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc will post $0.40 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up previously from $6.25) on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc is a provider of network infrastructure equipment. The Company markets its products to business, governmental, healthcare, service provider and educational customers with a focus on corporate enterprises and metropolitan service providers on a global basis. The Company operates through the development and marketing of network infrastructure equipment segment.

