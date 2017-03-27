AQR Capital Management LLC Has $3,457,000 Position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,647 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,252 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 10.6% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 50,452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. North American Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 223.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at about $623,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) opened at 111.77 on Monday. The stock’s market capitalization is $10.29 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.79 and its 200 day moving average is $141.43. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $110.29 and a 52 week high of $165.69.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm earned $422.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.91 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 35.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post $2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. TheStreet lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $116.50 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.38.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, insider Nir Zuk sold 2,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.02, for a total value of $268,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,836,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,153,729.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc offers a next-generation security platform. The Company’s security platform consists of three elements: Next-Generation Firewall, Advanced Endpoint Protection and Threat Intelligence Cloud. Its Next-Generation Firewall delivers application, user and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats integrated within the firewall through its hardware and software architecture.

