Apple Inc. (AAPL) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 157,982,573 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,936,088 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.4% of Fmr LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.01% of Apple worth $18,297,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RBO & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 86,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,019,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,449,000. GenTrust LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,859,000. Finally, United Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) opened at 140.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.20. The company has a market cap of $737.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.47 and a 52 week high of $142.80.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The iPhone maker reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $78.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.37 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 20.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post $8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Vetr upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.43 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Instinet increased their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.89.

In other Apple news, insider Luca Maestri sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.67, for a total transaction of $270,641.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at $545,047.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Johny Srouji sold 13,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.37, for a total value of $1,801,038.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,365,896.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 403,844 shares of company stock worth $51,434,527. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

