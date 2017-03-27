Vetr Inc. Downgrades Apple Inc. (AAPL) to Hold

Vetr lowered shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. Vetr currently has $137.24 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a reduce rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura set a $135.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) traded up 0.17% on Wednesday, reaching $140.88. 23,575,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Apple has a one year low of $89.47 and a one year high of $142.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.51 and a 200-day moving average of $120.52. The stock has a market cap of $739.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The iPhone maker reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm earned $78.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post $8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/apple-inc-aapl-downgraded-to-hold-at-vetr-inc-updated-updated.html.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johny Srouji sold 13,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.37, for a total value of $1,801,038.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,365,896.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 403,844 shares of company stock valued at $51,434,527. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 23.2% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 181,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,519,000 after buying an additional 34,162 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Apple by 10.4% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 140,020 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,829,000 after buying an additional 13,140 shares during the last quarter. Stanford Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Stanford Investment Group Inc. now owns 98,014 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,352,000 after buying an additional 20,176 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life L.P. increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the third quarter. CFO4Life L.P. now owns 21,036 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 62,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,023,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.