Apple Inc. (AAPL) Downgraded to “Buy” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has $165.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $150.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AAPL. Bank of America Corp boosted their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued an outperform rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Drexel Hamilton reissued a buy rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued an outperform rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.40.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) traded up 0.1091% on Friday, reaching $140.7935. The company had a trading volume of 2,910,321 shares. Apple has a 52-week low of $89.47 and a 52-week high of $142.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.18 and its 200-day moving average is $120.20. The company has a market capitalization of $738.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.9020 and a beta of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The iPhone maker reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $78.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.37 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 20.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post $8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, insider Johny Srouji sold 13,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.37, for a total transaction of $1,801,038.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,365,896.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 403,844 shares of company stock worth $51,434,527. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 35.1% in the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Glacier Peak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its position in Apple by 701.3% in the third quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Investments LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

