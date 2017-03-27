Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.43.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BUD. HSBC Holdings plc restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anheuser Busch Inbev NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Vetr upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.84 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America Corp cut Anheuser Busch Inbev NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) opened at 110.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.20. The company has a market cap of $214.37 billion and a PE ratio of 156.80. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 52 week low of $98.28 and a 52 week high of $136.08.

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.50. The business earned $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post $4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUD. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV by 44.9% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV by 38.2% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV by 22.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV by 12.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV by 4.3% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 23,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period.

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV Company Profile

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (AB InBev) is a Belgium-based company engaged in the brewers industry. The Company owns a portfolio of over 200 beer brands. The Company’s brand portfolio includes global brands, such as Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois; international brands, including Beck’s, Leffe and Hoegaarden, and local champions, such as Bud Light, Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Quilmes, Victoria, Modelo Especial, Michelob Ultra, Harbin, Sedrin, Klinskoye, Sibirskaya Korona, Chernigivske, Cass and Jupiler.

