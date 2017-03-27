Anglo American plc’s (AAL) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Macquarie

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Macquarie in a note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a GBX 1,250 ($15.71) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Macquarie’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC Holdings plc began coverage on Anglo American plc in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,500 ($18.85) price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Anglo American plc from GBX 1,750 ($21.99) to GBX 1,800 ($22.62) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,470 ($18.47) price target on shares of Anglo American plc in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price target on Anglo American plc from GBX 1,200 ($15.08) to GBX 1,400 ($17.59) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.43) price target on shares of Anglo American plc in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Anglo American plc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,317.81 ($16.56).

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) traded down 3.91% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1203.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,445,068 shares. Anglo American plc has a 52-week low of GBX 469.65 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,529.01. The firm’s market cap is GBX 15.33 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,280.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,164.76.

In other news, insider Philip R. Hampton acquired 727 shares of Anglo American plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,264 ($15.89) per share, for a total transaction of £9,189.28 ($11,548.67). Also, insider Tony O’Neill sold 3,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,156 ($14.53), for a total value of £46,043.48 ($57,865.38).

About Anglo American plc

Anglo American plc focuses its business on its portfolio of diamonds, platinum group metals and copper. The Company’s segments include Platinum; De Beers; Copper; Nickel; Niobium and Phosphates; Iron ore and Manganese; Coal; Corporate, and others. It produces platinum group metals (PGMs), which provides approximately 40% of mined platinum and its operations are located in the Bushveld Complex in South Africa.

