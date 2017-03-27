JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Anglo American plc (AAL) Price Target to GBX 1,530

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,470 ($18.47) to GBX 1,530 ($19.23) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

AAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC Holdings plc raised Anglo American plc to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,100 ($13.82) to GBX 1,470 ($18.47) in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.23) target price on shares of Anglo American plc in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.59) target price on shares of Anglo American plc in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.25) target price on shares of Anglo American plc in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted their target price on Anglo American plc from GBX 1,150 ($14.45) to GBX 1,200 ($15.08) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anglo American plc has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,317.81 ($16.56).

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) traded down 3.91% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1203.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,445,068 shares. Anglo American plc has a 1-year low of GBX 469.65 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,529.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,280.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,164.76. The company’s market cap is GBX 15.33 billion.

In related news, insider Tony O’Neill sold 3,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,156 ($14.53), for a total value of £46,043.48 ($57,865.38). Also, insider Philip R. Hampton purchased 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,264 ($15.89) per share, with a total value of £9,189.28 ($11,548.67).

Anglo American plc Company Profile

Anglo American plc focuses its business on its portfolio of diamonds, platinum group metals and copper. The Company’s segments include Platinum; De Beers; Copper; Nickel; Niobium and Phosphates; Iron ore and Manganese; Coal; Corporate, and others. It produces platinum group metals (PGMs), which provides approximately 40% of mined platinum and its operations are located in the Bushveld Complex in South Africa.

