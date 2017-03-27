Ancora Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,863 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,384 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 11.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,791,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,386,741,000 after buying an additional 3,272,839 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,794,786 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $260,987,000 after buying an additional 3,082,971 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $121,629,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1,654.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,643,491 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $101,518,000 after buying an additional 2,492,853 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 353.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,980,400 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $114,477,000 after buying an additional 2,323,100 shares during the period. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) opened at 44.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.58 and a 200 day moving average of $41.35. The company has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74 and a beta of 0.97. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $36.76 and a 12-month high of $45.84.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post $2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.98%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

In related news, insider Roger Bird sold 13,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $595,254.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,228.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heather L. Mason sold 35,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $1,455,489.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,084,705.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,592 shares of company stock worth $3,400,139 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of healthcare products. The Company operates through four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products and Vascular Products. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products include a range of branded generic pharmaceuticals manufactured around the world and marketed and sold outside the United States.

