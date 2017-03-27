Analysts Set Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd (TWM) Price Target at $2.16

Shares of Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd (CVE:TWM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.16.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWM. CIBC lifted their price target on Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure from C$2.20 to C$2.30 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Paradigm Capital set a C$2.25 price target on Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

About Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd is a Canada-based company, which is focused on the purchase, sale and transportation of natural gas liquids (NGLs) across North America and export to overseas markets. It is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas infrastructure, including gas plants, pipelines, NGLs by rail, export terminals and storage facilities.

