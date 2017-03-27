Analysts Set TherapeuticsMD Inc (TXMD) Target Price at $19.40

TherapeuticsMD Inc (NYSEMKT:TXMD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXMD shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of TherapeuticsMD (NYSEMKT:TXMD) opened at 6.77 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $1.34 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average is $6.22. TherapeuticsMD has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $9.29.

TherapeuticsMD (NYSEMKT:TXMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD will post ($0.40) EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Managed Account Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 21.2% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,150 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc is a women’s healthcare product company. The Company’s segment is creating and commercializing products for women. It is focused on conducting clinical trials necessary for regulatory approval and commercialization of advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products. Its drug candidates are created using its SYMBODA hormone technology, which enables the administration of hormones with high bioavailability alone or in combination.

