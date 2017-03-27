Analysts Set The GEO Group Inc (GEO) Target Price at $43.00

Shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The GEO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

In other news, SVP J David Donahue sold 3,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $140,134.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,956.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Norman A. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total value of $241,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miles Capital Inc. increased its stake in The GEO Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 43,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in The GEO Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its stake in The GEO Group by 419.4% in the fourth quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 74,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) opened at 45.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.15 and a 200-day moving average of $33.95. The GEO Group has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $49.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.22.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The company earned $566.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.58 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The GEO Group will post $2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from The GEO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.72%.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, leasing and management of correctional, detention and re-entry facilities and the provision of community-based services and youth services in the United States, Australia, South Africa, the United Kingdom and Canada.

