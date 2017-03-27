Analysts Set Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) PT at $24.00

Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STWD shares. Bank of America Corp lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.
Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) opened at 22.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.62. Starwood Property Trust has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $23.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.36.
Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm earned $184.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.15 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 40.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust will post $2.10 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.21%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.
Starwood Property Trust Company Profile
