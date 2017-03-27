Shares of Pagegroup PLC (LON:MPI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 446.25 ($5.61).

MPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price objective on Pagegroup PLC from GBX 265 ($3.33) to GBX 300 ($3.77) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 385 ($4.84) price objective on shares of Pagegroup PLC in a report on Friday, January 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.78) price objective on shares of Pagegroup PLC in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on Pagegroup PLC from GBX 390 ($4.90) to GBX 410 ($5.15) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd increased their price objective on Pagegroup PLC from GBX 350 ($4.40) to GBX 400 ($5.03) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Brokerages Set Pagegroup PLC (MPI) PT at $431.54” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/analysts-set-pagegroup-plc-mpi-price-target-at-431-54-updated.html.

Shares of Pagegroup PLC (LON:MPI) traded up 2.96% on Tuesday, hitting GBX 396.90. The stock had a trading volume of 749,472 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 400.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 422.48. Pagegroup PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 353.20 and a 52 week high of GBX 564.00.

Pagegroup PLC Company Profile

PageGroup plc, formerly Michael Page International plc, is engaged in the recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services. The Company’s segments include EMEA, United Kingdom, Asia Pacific and Americas. The Company is organized into approximately three brands operating at various levels of the market: Michael Page, Page Personnel and Page Executive.

Receive News & Ratings for Pagegroup PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagegroup PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.