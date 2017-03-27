Shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Avondale Partners raised Huron Consulting Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research downgraded Huron Consulting Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair downgraded Huron Consulting Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/analysts-set-huron-consulting-group-hurn-target-price-at-70-00.html.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) opened at 41.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.63. The company has a market capitalization of $866.07 million, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.35. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $39.15 and a 12 month high of $65.00.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm earned $178.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post $2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 2,500 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,156.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 64.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc is a professional services firm focused on assisting clients with their business issues by delivering solutions to support their strategic objectives. The Company’s segments are Huron Healthcare, which provides advisory, consulting and technology solutions to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals and physician practices; Huron Education and Life Sciences, which provides management consulting services and software solutions to the higher education, academic medical center, pharmaceutical and medical device, and research industries; Huron Business Advisory, which provides services to the C-suite of middle market and organizations, institutions, law firms, investment banks and private equity firms, and All Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.