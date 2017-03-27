Analysts Set Expectations for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q1 2018 Earnings (ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note issued on Thursday. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos expects that the firm will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) opened at 28.27 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $30.57. The firm’s market capitalization is $712.66 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.09.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 345.1% in the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 975,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,748,000 after buying an additional 756,500 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Co. bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $21,252,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $4,635,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,717,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,998,000 after buying an additional 526,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 575,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,644,000 after buying an additional 212,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in applying its TransCon technology to develop a pipeline of long-acting prodrug therapies that address markets with unmet medical needs. The Company is developing its product candidate, TransCon human growth hormone (TransCon hGH) for once-weekly administration to treat growth hormone deficiency (GHD) and other indications.

