Analysts Set Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) Price Target at $61.06

Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.06.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $58.00 price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

In other Dicks Sporting Goods news, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $974,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,202.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 333,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $15,823,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 10.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 505.3% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 38.1% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) opened at 46.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.70 and its 200-day moving average is $55.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.65. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $62.88.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods will post $3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.11%.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc is an omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an assortment of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories in its specialty retail stores in the eastern United States. The Company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and other specialty concept stores, as well as e-commerce Websites at www.DICKS.com, www.golfgalaxy.com, www.fieldandstreamshop.com and www.caliastudio.com.

