Analysts Set Boyd Group Income Fund (BYD.UN) Price Target at $92.57

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$93.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BYD.UN shares. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$90.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$92.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Boyd Group Income Fund Company Profile

Boyd Group Income Fund (the Fund) is an unincorporated, open-ended mutual fund trust. The Fund’s primary line of business is automotive collision and glass repair and related services. It operates in automotive collision repair and related services segment. It is engaged in acquiring and holding an interest in The Boyd Group Inc The Boyd Group Inc’s business consists of the ownership and operation of autobody/autoglass repair facilities and related services.

