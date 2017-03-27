Analysts Set Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc (AQXP) Target Price at $20.40

Shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AQXP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on AQXP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Aquinox Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, March 11th.
Aquinox Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AQXP) opened at 15.39 on Wednesday. Aquinox Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average of $15.15. The company’s market cap is $360.48 million.
Aquinox Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AQXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.03. On average, analysts forecast that Aquinox Pharmaceuticals will post ($2.17) EPS for the current year.
In other news, major shareholder Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 398,062 shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.18 per share, with a total value of $6,838,705.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQXP. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Aquinox Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 274,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Aquinox Pharmaceuticals by 227,925.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 9,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aquinox Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 16,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD increased its position in Aquinox Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 232,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 31,902 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aquinox Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,052,000. 97.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company discovering and developing targeted therapeutics in disease areas of inflammation and immuno-oncology. The Company operates in the segment of identification and development of therapeutics in disease areas of inflammation and immuno-oncology.
