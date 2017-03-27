Analysts Set $21.00 Price Target for Gridsum Holding Inc – (GSUM)

Shares of Gridsum Holding Inc – (NASDAQ:GSUM) have been given an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $21.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Gridsum Holding Inc – an industry rank of 75 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gridsum Holding Inc – from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Gridsum Holding Inc – (NASDAQ:GSUM) opened at 12.34 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $366.93 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.43. Gridsum Holding Inc – has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $18.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSUM. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Gridsum Holding Inc – during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Gridsum Holding Inc – by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 41,886 shares during the period. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gridsum Holding Inc – by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

Gridsum Holding Inc – Company Profile

Gridsum Holding Inc is a holding company. The Company provides data analysis software for multinational and domestic enterprises, and government agencies in China. The Company’s technology, the Gridsum Big Data Platform performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes real-time events. The Company offers various types of solutions and technologies.

