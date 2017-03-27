ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $1.30 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned ArQule an industry rank of 93 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ArQule stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,017,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.84% of ArQule worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Brokerages Expect ArQule, Inc. (ARQL) to Announce ($0.10) EPS” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/analysts-set-1-20-price-target-for-arqule-inc-arql-updated-updated.html.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) traded down 3.51% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.10. 894,956 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s market capitalization is $78.25 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.40. ArQule has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $2.17.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). ArQule had a negative return on equity of 55.62% and a negative net margin of 296.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ArQule will post ($0.41) EPS for the current year.

ArQule Company Profile

ArQule, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the research and development of therapeutics to treat cancers and rare diseases. These drugs focuses on the biological pathways implicated in a range of cancers and certain non-oncology indications. Its clinical-stage pipeline consists of over four drug candidates, all of which are in targeted patient populations.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArQule (ARQL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArQule Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArQule Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.