Analysts Offer Predictions for Silver Wheaton Corp.’s Q1 2017 Earnings (SLW)

Silver Wheaton Corp. (TSE:SLW) (NYSE:SLW) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Silver Wheaton Corp. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Silver Wheaton Corp.’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SLW. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Silver Wheaton Corp. from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered shares of Silver Wheaton Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Silver Wheaton Corp. from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Silver Wheaton Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.83.

Silver Wheaton Corp. (TSE:SLW) opened at 27.49 on Monday. Silver Wheaton Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $40.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 859.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average is $28.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Silver Wheaton Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

About Silver Wheaton Corp.

Silver Wheaton Corp. (Silver Wheaton) is a mining company. The Company is a pure precious metals streaming company engaged in the sale of silver and gold. It has entered into over 19 long-term purchase agreements and approximately two early deposit long-term purchase agreement associated with silver and gold, relating to over 30 different mining assets, whereby Silver Wheaton acquires silver and gold production at various mines.

