Analysts Expect Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) has received an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the four analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $11.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Kronos Worldwide an industry rank of 77 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have commented on KRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays PLC increased their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) traded down 1.755% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.395. The stock had a trading volume of 108,715 shares. Kronos Worldwide has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $16.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.163 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5,994.01%.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc is a producer and marketer of titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments, a base industrial product that is used in a range of applications. The Company, along with its distributors and agents, sells and provides technical services for its products in approximately 100 countries with sales in Europe and North America.

