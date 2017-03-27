Analogic Co. (ALOG) Issues FY17 Earnings Guidance

Analogic Co. (NASDAQ:ALOG) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-3.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.50. The company issued revenue guidance of flat with 2016 or ~$508.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $524.45 million.

Shares of Analogic Co. (NASDAQ:ALOG) traded up 3.49% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.65. 180,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Analogic Co. has a one year low of $72.25 and a one year high of $95.85. The stock has a market cap of $944.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.20 and a 200-day moving average of $83.39.

Analogic (NASDAQ:ALOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.21. Analogic had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analogic Co. will post $2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Analogic’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALOG. TheStreet cut shares of Analogic from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Analogic in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark Co. cut shares of Analogic from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $97.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Analogic has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.75.

In related news, insider Mervat Faltas sold 367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $30,571.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,997 shares in the company, valued at $749,450.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Fry sold 3,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $325,116.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,792.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,834 shares of company stock worth $398,392 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analogic Company Profile

Analogic Corporation designs, manufactures and commercializes guidance, diagnostic imaging and threat detection technologies. The Company operates through three segments: Medical Imaging, Ultrasound, and Security and Detection. The Company’s Medical Imaging segment provides medical imaging systems and subsystems for computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and high-resolution digital mammography.

